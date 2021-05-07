-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

AWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

AWH traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $584.36 million, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

