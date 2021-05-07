$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 272,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

