$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LMST stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.85. 8,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,150. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

