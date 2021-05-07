$0.48 EPS Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

About Getty Realty

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.