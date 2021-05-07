$0.48 EPS Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

