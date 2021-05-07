$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.58. The Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 365,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,297. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

