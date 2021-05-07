$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $2.10. ModivCare posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MODV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

MODV traded up $8.36 on Friday, reaching $149.06. 2,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $184.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

