1,000 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

TEAM opened at $218.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.87, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.27 and its 200 day moving average is $226.34.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.