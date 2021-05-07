10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $181.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619 in the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,422. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.85. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

