10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

TXG stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $203.25.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

