10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $182.90, but opened at $171.15. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $153.38, with a volume of 33,471 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,698,000 after purchasing an additional 621,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $181,568,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

