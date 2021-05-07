11,308 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,223,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.93 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

