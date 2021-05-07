$12.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report sales of $12.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $12.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $64.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $65.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.95 million, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 501,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

