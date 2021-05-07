$15.91 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce $15.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.05 billion. MetLife posted sales of $13.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.18 billion to $66.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.10 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 29.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,045. MetLife has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.