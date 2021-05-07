1,505 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $183.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.87. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

