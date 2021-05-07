1,653 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $138.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

