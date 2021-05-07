17,037 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

FUBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

