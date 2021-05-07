18,481 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Macquarie upped their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696 over the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEGA stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.22 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

