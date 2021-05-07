198 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $199.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.98. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $199.62.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

