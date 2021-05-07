$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. AGCO reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $153.80. 12,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,058. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

