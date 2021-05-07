2,515 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $101.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

