$275.11 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $275.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.90 million and the lowest is $273.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $84,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $1,325,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $29.01. 274,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.