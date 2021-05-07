$275.11 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $275.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.90 million and the lowest is $273.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $84,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $1,325,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $29.01. 274,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

