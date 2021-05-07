286,551 Shares in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 286,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,608,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.45% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHY. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

