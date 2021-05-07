3,000 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,000.

VACQ opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

