3,319 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,818,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 13,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,684. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

