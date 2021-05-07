$347.75 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $347.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $352.70 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $314.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 276.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,000.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 142.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,176 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.