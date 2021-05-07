3,993 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

