$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.32 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,802. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

