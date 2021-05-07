$451.80 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce $451.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.20 million and the highest is $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 83,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

