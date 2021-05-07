$453.92 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report $453.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.75 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $439.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 252,637 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,740,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 1,642,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.