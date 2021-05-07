$461.43 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post sales of $461.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $396.00 million and the highest is $486.40 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $603.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,517 shares of company stock worth $2,487,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

