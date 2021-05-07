47,000 Shares in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SOS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

SOS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. SOS Limited has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

