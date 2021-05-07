4,870 Shares in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

