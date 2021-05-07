$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.23 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 2,596,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Aflac has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,108 shares of company stock worth $5,002,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

