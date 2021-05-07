$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.29 billion and the lowest is $6.15 billion. Nokia posted sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

