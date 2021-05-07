6,056 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,056 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $344.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,628. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $342.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

