615 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

