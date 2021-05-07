622 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $135.57. 19,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

