$695.03 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce sales of $695.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.21 million and the highest is $707.18 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $612.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. 5,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.