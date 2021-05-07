$72.25 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to announce $72.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. EXFO reported sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXFO shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,137. The company has a market cap of $211.98 million, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

