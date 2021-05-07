7,764 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

BSMP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 8,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

