$819.78 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce $819.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $796.40 million to $856.30 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $663.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.13. 848,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,416 shares of company stock worth $9,485,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

