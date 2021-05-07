856 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $5.98 on Friday, hitting $278.09. 7,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,852. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.92 and a 200 day moving average of $263.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

