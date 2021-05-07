8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $81,188.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

