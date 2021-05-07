91,700 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.38 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

