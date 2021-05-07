9,448,464 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,448,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,708,000. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises about 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned 8.04% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.