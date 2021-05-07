AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,632. AAON has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398 in the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

