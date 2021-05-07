Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

