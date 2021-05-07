Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $12,228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in ASE Technology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 466,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,545 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 576.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 538,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 458,656 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 496,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ASX. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.