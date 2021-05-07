AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Reduced by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.9% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.70. 78,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,879. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $116.28. The company has a market cap of $204.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

