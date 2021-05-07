ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Up 7.6% After Earnings Beat

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares traded up 7.6% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.87. 25,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,135,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

